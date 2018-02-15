Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries Thursday 15th February:
Home Homepage Banner Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries Thursday 15th February
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Donegal
overcast clouds
6.5 ° C
6.5 °
6.5 °
85%
11.2kmh
92%
Fri
6 °
Sat
8 °
Sun
8 °
Mon
10 °
Tue
5 °
Latest News
Occupants of house in Derrybeg have lucky escape after lightning struck
The quick actions of the occupants of a house in Meenanillar, Derrybeg that caught fire after lightning struck the property last night, have been...