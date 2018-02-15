LYIT in Dublin for Trench Cup Finals – Manager Michael Murphy

The LYIT men’s gaelic football team are off to Dublin for the finals of the Trench Cup.

They play Mary Immaculate College Limerick in Friday’s semi final at Santry Avenue with the the winner to go into the decider on Saturday afternoon.

The LYIT have won the Trench Cup just once in their history, that was in 2005, Neil Gallagher captained the side, Colm McFadden was man of the match while Neil McGee and Kevin Cassidy also featured.

This current group also includes county players, with Declan Bonner allowing Darach O’Connor, Michael Carroll, Jason McGee and Michael Langan to miss the McKenna Cup Final and play in Dublin.

McGee and Langan are injury doubts and a call on their participation will be made on Friday morning.

Michael Murphy will also miss the McKenna Cup Final as he is manager of the LYIT side.

Speaking with Oisin Kelly, Michael says the final of Trench Cup is the immediate target…