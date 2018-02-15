LUH “electric taxi” trial could save €60,000 a year

The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland says a pilot programme involving the use of hybrid and electric vehicles to transport renal dialysis patients to Letterkenny University Hospital has the capacity to be very significant.

Currently, renal dialysis patients from Letterkenny University Hospital are transported on a daily basis to attend their essential appointments by hackney services managed by Local Link. These journies total 1.3 million kilometres every year, with claims that switching to electric and hybrid vehicles would save €60,000 a year.

Tom Halpin is Head of Communications with Sustainable Energy Ireland………