Jason Quigley’s comeback is Boston bound

After a year out of action due to a hand injury, NABF middleweight champion Jason Quigley will return to ring action at the end of March.

The Donegal man will fight in front of an expected big Irish support on Easter Saturday night the 31st March at the the Marina Bay Sportsplex in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Jason, who is ranked 7th in the WBC World middleweight rankings goes in the Boston bout with a polished 13-0 record.

His opponent is yet to be confirmed by Golden Boy Promotions.

Quigley has not fought since last March, when he damaged his right hand on the way to defeating Glen Tapia to land his first pro title.

During his time out of the ring, Quigley has relocated to Sheffield and is now training under Dominic Ingle.

“I’m just buzzing to get back in there. I’m back at it with a full vengeance,” said Quigley.

“It’s exciting times for me and for my supporters. I’m excited for them because I know what they will see. I have been like a caged lion since March. I cannot wait to be let out.

“This is the year for me. 2018 will be a big year. I’m in all the world rankings and this year is for me to state my name and state my authority. I mean business and I’m ready to make serious waves in 2018.”

“I want the people in Boston to know that I will put on a performance. I love Boston and having the Irish fans will make this more special.

“Everything is coming together now. I have so much to show and so much to put out there for everyone. I want to put on a massive show and just light up Boston.”