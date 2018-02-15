Ambulance staff in Donegal said to be at breaking point

It’s been claimed that the Donegal ambulance service has been thrown into disarray over severe staff shortages with current ambulance crews said to be at breaking point.

In one case, it’s reported that an ambulance was called to a house just five minutes from Letterkenny University Hospital and took over an hour to get there because the nearest available vechile was in Dungloe.

By the time the ambulance arrived, the patient had passed away.

Cllr. Ciaran Brogan, a member of the Regional Health Forum has requested an urgent meeting in a bid to address the crisis: