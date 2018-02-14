Shane Byrne frustrated as LYIT suffer semi final defeat

The LYIT suffered defeat in the Colleges and Universities Division One semi final this afternoon.

The Letterkenny side lost 2-1 to LIT at Limerick’s Moylish Park ground.

The LYIT were chasing the game from the start of the second half as they trailed 2-0.

Dean Larkin pulled a goal back but they couldn’t find an equaliser that would send the game to extra time.

Limerick had two players sent off and finished the game with nine men.

LYIT Manager Shane Byrne was disappointed with their first half performance…