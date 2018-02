A Glenties Municipal District Councillor has called for a meeting with Donegal County Council’s Housing Section to address the housing shortage within the area.

Councillor Seamus O’Domhnaill says while it is welcome houses are being acquired in the municipal area, it is not enough, and more houses need to be built.

Councillor O’Domhnaill says it is not just a social housing crisis and the council must do more to provide housing…………….