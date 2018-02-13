McMillan hits the slopes at Winter Olympics

Patrick McMillan made his debut at the Winter Olympics in Korea overnight.
The Clare skier, who was born in Donegal, competed in the first run of the Combined.
He completed the opening race (downhill) in 1min 25.77sec. That time placed Patrick in 61st position overall.
He did not complete the second run of the combined event (slalom), as he wants to focus on Wednesday’s Downhill.
61st after the first run (downhill), – slalom to come. Come on Pat!!!!! #TeamIreland pic.twitter.com/fqi8fe24t7
— Team Ireland (@olympiccouncil) February 13, 2018