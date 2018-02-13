LYIT in Limerick for Division One Semi Final – Manager Shane Byrne

The LYIT Men’s soccer team are in semi-final action on Wednesday afternoon in Limerick.

The Letterkenny side play LIT at Moylish Park in the last four of the Colleges and Universities League Division One.

Shane Byrne’s side progressed to the semi-finals with a 4-0 win over IT Carlow in the previous round.

With the return of the likes of Darragh Black and Daire McDaid, the fortunes have turned in their favour in recent games.

Manager Shane Byrne says the side is in a good place ahead of Wednesday’s game…

The LYIT will kick off their semi final at 1pm. IT Sligo and IT Blanchardstown meet in the other semi-final.