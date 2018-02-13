Letterkenny resident charged with human trafficking

A Letterkenny resident, who is facing a human trafficking charge under brand new legislation, had his case put back to November, at Sligo Circuit Court today.

40-year-old Sorin Cirpaci, Fortwell Court, Letterkenny is charged with trafficking Mr Gheorgha Bogdan in a period from May 28 to September 9 2015 at a car wash on Pearse Road Sligo.

Co-accused, 35-year-old Augustin Covaci, Seaview Drive, Cartron Point, Sligo is facing an identical charge.

This is the first prosecution under the updated Human Trafficking legislation and, carries, on conviction, a maximum penalty of 14 years to life imprisonment.

When the case was called at today’s sitting of Sligo Circuit Court, it was adjourned to the November sitting.

The court was told the case could last for up to eight days.