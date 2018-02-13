FF seeking more money for local and regional roads

There needs to be a significant increase in investment for local and regional roads, according to Fianna Fáil.

The Dáil will debate a motion later calling for a much larger budget for roads maintenance around the country.

It comes ahead of the publication of the National Planning Framework on Friday which will outline the government’s investment plans for the country. It will be published after a special cabinet meeting in Sligo.

Meanwhile, at its meeting today, the Donegal Municipal District decided to seek a meeting with Transport Minister Shaner Ross to discuss the upgrading of the Laghey Pettigo Road.

Cllr Michael Naughten says the money allocated this year is nowhere near enough………….