Taoiseach holds constructive talks with PM on restoring power sharing

The Taoiseach says he and the British Prime Minister have held constructive talks on restoring power sharing in Northern Ireland.

Leo Varadkar has tweeted a photo of their meeting in Belfast – which also covered Brexit.

He says they’re meeting leaders of the Northern Irish parties next.

New Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald will also attend the talks today – over the weekend she said she believes a united Ireland will be possible in the near future:

But Kevin Doyle, Group Political Editor with Independent News and Media, says that’s not on the cards right now for Fine Gael or Fianna Fail: