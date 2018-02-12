Patsy McGonagle impressed with Sommer Lecky’s Belgium win

Sommer Lecky’s focus will now change to the Irish Senior Indoor Championships in Abbotstown this weekend.

The Finn Valley higher jumper will be in confident mood having won in Belgium on Saturday.

The young Castlederg athlete jumped 1.86m, equalling the Irish junior record at the IFAM Senior International Meet, finishing ahead of an experienced field that included Bulgarian athlete Demireva Mirela, a former European and Olympic Silver medalist.

Highland Athletics Correspondent Patsy McGonagle is impressed with how Sommer continues to improve…