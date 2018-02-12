Official opening of Letterkenny Courthouse takes place

The new Courthouse in Letterkenny has officially been opened this afternoon by Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan.

Court sittings commenced at the new building on 2nd January with the €20 million development including four courtrooms and upgraded associated facilities.

Speaking today at the official opening was Minister Flanagan:

The Chief Justice of Ireland, Mr Justice Frank Clarke, today said the building is an impressive and important part of the progressive modernisation of the courts service since its establishment:

Pic 1 – Cllr Gerry Mc Monagle, Chief Justice Frank Clarke and Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan.

Pic 2 – Some familiar faces in the Jury box!