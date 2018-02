Mickey Harte has hit out at the national media for comments made on Tyrone’s style of play.

The Tyrone Manager feels there is a constant agenda against Tyrone on how they play their football.

Dublin and Galway in recent weeks are just two sides who have played an ultra-defensive structure in the league.

He has called for the comments to be challenged as other sides, not just in Ulster but around the country, have adapted the so called ‘men behind the ball’ style…