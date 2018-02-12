McKenna Cup Final venue to be confirmed as Derry will play on Sunday

Yesterday’s postponed Allianz Football League Division 3 meeting of Derry and Offaly will be played this coming Sunday the 18th February.

The game was one of a number of games that were called off due to the wintry conditions.

That tie will throw in at 2pm at Celtic Park in Derry.

With the venue being used on Sunday, the Ulster Council have yet to confirm the host pitch for Saturday’s McKenna Cup Final.

It was originally penciled in for Celtic Park with Donegal playing neighbours Tyrone.

An announcement is expected from the Ulster Council either tonight or on Tuesday.

Also at 2pm on Sunday, the refixed Division 3 Sligo Fermanagh game will be played.

In Division 1, the meeting of Monaghan and Kerry has been re-fixed at the original venue of Inniskeen for Sunday afternoon with a 2.30 throw-in.

Starting half-an-hour earlier at Kingspan Breffni will be the twice deferred Division Two meeting of Cavan and Meath.