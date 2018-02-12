Fanad to feature in new Failte Ireland campaign

Fanad is one of the focal points of Fáilte Ireland’s new campaign for the Wild Atlantic Way which begins today, aimed at the home market.

Centring on the theme – ‘Embrace the Wild Atlantic Way of Life’ – the campaign emphasises the opportunity for Irish people to discover Donegal and the west coast.

A campaign ad, which includes footage of Fanad will be accompanied by advertising across national and local radio, outdoor, online and social media channels and will run for five weeks.

Joan Crawford is Failte Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way Manager in Donegal……………