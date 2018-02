A protest is to be held outside the Dail on Wednesday as controversy over the Tory Island Ferry continues.

Islanders will travel to Dublin and stage a protest, calling for a quality service to be provided for Tory.

From 1st April, the 40 year old Queen of Aran boat will replace the current ferry which locals claim is purpose-built and better equipped to service the island.

Marjorie Ui Cheabhaill, Manager of Tory Island Co-Op says a resolution needs to be found: