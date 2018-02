Tyrone were able to overcome Kildare today to record their first win of this year’s league campaign.

The sides were level 7 times in the second half, after Tyrone went into the break a point ahead.

It was Tyrone captain Mattie Donnelly who scored the late winner for Mickey Harte’s side to leave the final score 1-16 v 0-18.

Francis Mooney got the thoughts of the Tyrone captain after the game…