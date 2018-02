Tyrone defeated Kildare in Newbridge to claim their first win of the National Football League campaign.

One point separated the sides at the end, 1-16 v 0-18 was the final score in favour of Mickey Harte’s side.

Kildare started very well, but Tyrone fought back last in the first half, and went in to the break a point ahead, 1-08 v 0-10.

The sides were level 7 times in the second half, and it was a late Mattie Donnelly point that won it for Tyrone.