Athletics Review: National Masters and Intermediate Cross-Country

Letterkenny AC athlete Nakita Burke won silver in the National Women’s Intermediate Cross Country today.

The Donegal Men’s Teams were fighting for Medals on the day, there were Silver Team Medals for Letterkenny AC and Bronze for Finn Valley AC.

Dermot McElchar is now the Masters Over 40 National Champion, while Pauric McKinney claimed victory in the Masters over 50 National Championship.

In the Masters Women, Donegal finished third overall.

