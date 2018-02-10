Slaughtneil beaten at semi-final stage of All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Championship

2016 All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling champions Na Piarsaigh of Limerick are through to their second All-Ireland final in three years following a 3-15 v 3-08 win over Derry and Ulster champions Setanta today.

The Derry side led by 3 points at half-time, 2-06 v 1-06. Na Piarsaigh were down to 13 men during the game but battled back with a flurry of scores at the start of the second half.

Na Piarsaigh will now face either reigning champions Cuala of Dublin or Liam Mellows of Galway in Croke Park on St. Patrick’s Day.