Rangers’ striker Matthew Shiels has been named in both the Scottish and Irish U-19 squads ahead of their upcoming games later this month.

Shiels, whose grandparents hail from Donegal, played at U16 and U17 levels for Scotland, but represented Ireland at U18 and also U19 level.

The young player has been named as a striker in the Irish squad and as a defender in the Scottish squad, a position which he previously played in before moving up front.