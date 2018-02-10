Public consultation on proposed Draft County Development Plan alterations



Donegal County Council has begun a public consultation on proposed material alterations to the Draft County Donegal Development Plan, which will operate until 2024.

There are 40 proposed changes to the draft which was initially published last May, people have until March the 8th to make their views known.

The draft County Development Plan and accompanying Environmental Report were published in May 2017, with a consultation taking place over the summer.

312 submissions were received, and after they were considered by the Executive and the members, a decision was reached to amend the draft Plan by 40 proposed material alterations. These latest changes are now open for public consultation.

Documents are available for viewing on the Councils website www.donegalcoco.ie, or can be inspected at any of the Council’s Public Service Centres, libraries or at the County House in Lifford. Copies of the draft plan can also be purchased for €10 during the public consultation period.

Submissions or observations can be made in writing or by e-mail, with Thursday March 8th the final date for making a submission.