The SSE Airtricity League Premier Division kicks off on Friday 16th February, while the First Division gets underway a week later on the 23rd of February.

Finn Harps travel to Drogheda in their first game of the First Division, while Derry City get their Premier Division campaign started away to Waterford.

Chris Ashmore was joined by David Donnelly of Extratime.ie on Saturday Sport, and they previewed the upcoming season…

Chris also spoke to Sports Editor of the Derry News Gary Ferry…