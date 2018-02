The Donegal Ladies are coming off a hard-fought draw with Galway, as they prepare to face Westmeath in Kinnegad tomorrow.

It was a late Yvonne Bonner free that rescued the point for the Donegal side in Glenfin last week.

They now look to claim their first win of the 2018 league, and joint-manager Damian Devaney spoke with Tom Comack ahead of tomorrow’s clash…