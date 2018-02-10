Finn Harps and Derry City draw in Pre-Season Friendly

Finn Harps and Derry City finished 1-1 in their pre-season friendly in Carrowmena earlier today.

Derry took the lead through Ronan Hale, and it was almost enough to seal the victory for the Candystripes, but Harps’ new signing Michael O’Connor converted a penalty in the last minute to secure the draw for Ollie Horgan’s side.

Derry City kick off their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division campaign away to Waterford next Friday, while Finn Harps being their First Division campaign a week later in Drogheda.