Dublin prove too strong for Donegal in National Football League

Dublin claimed victory in an enthralling clash with Donegal at GAA Headquarters. 5 points separated the sides at the end, with Dublin running out 0-20 v 0-15 winners.

Dublin led by 6 points at half-time, 0-11 v 0-06, and look to be comfortable on the scoreboard early in the second half when they took a 7 point lead.

Donegal fought back, and were able to bring the game to within a single point, before Dublin’s experience showed through and they withstood a period of high pressure from Declan Bonner’s side.

Dublin were able to see the game out to leave them on 3 wins from 3 in the league, and Donegal are still looking for their first points of this year’s campaign.