Donegal lost their third successive game in the league tonight against Dublin in Croke Park. 0-20 v 0-15 was the final score in a game that was close-fought, and in which the All-Ireland champions were under a lot of pressure from Donegal.

Declan Bonner says that his side aren’t far away from where he wants them, following only 1 point losses to Kerry and Galway, in games they could’ve won, as well as today’s loss to Dublin.

The Donegal manager spoke with Ryan Ferry in Croke Park…