Derry are still looking for their first win in the National Football League Division 3 when they host Offaly tomorrow at Celtic Park.

Derry make one change from the team that started against Longford last week, with Benny Heron coming in for Peter Hagan.

Tom Comack spoke with former Derry ace Conleith Gilligan to look ahead to that game…

Throw-in at Celtic Park is at 2pm.