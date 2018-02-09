Update: Section of Kilmacrennan Road reopens following collision

A section of the main Letterkenny- Kilmacrennan road has reopened following a two vehicle collision this morning.

The crash between a tractor and a van happened between the townlands of lllistrin and Coolboy at around 7.30.

A number of people have been taken to Letterkenny Univeristy Hospital for treatment although details of of their injuries are not yet known.

Meanwhile a blanket of snow remains over Donegal with more wintry showers forecast throughout the morning.

A status yellow warning from Met Eireann has been extended until midday.