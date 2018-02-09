Plans for regeneration of Sion Mills a step closer

Plans for the regeneration of Sion Mills are a step closer after the project was given the green light to proceed to the next stage.

An external consultancy team has been appointed and will begin work now on a heritage focused strategy which will support the sustainable regeneration of the village for the next 10-15 years.

It will take into consideration a number of key priorities including heritage, conservation, regeneration sites, community infrastructure, commercial/economic development opportunities, tourism and recreation.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor Maolíosa McHugh: