Night Night North West – Ep4 08/02/18

Over the course of the series we bring you 9 unique programmes all based on Irish children’s literature, you will hear stories about giants, sunbeams, a happy prince and even a little boy called Tom who refuses to wear shoes.

Tonight’s story is ‘Did you see my celebration’ by guest reader and author Eoin Mc Neill. He is joined by the 5th & 6th Class pupils of Scoil Mhuire, Milford and was recorded in Milford Community Library, Co. Donegal.

Listen below to Episode Four of Night Night North West…

Night Night North West was produced, directed and presented by Alison Toomey and is a Real Films Production funded by Donegal County Council Library Service and The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland.