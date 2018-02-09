Join Highland to see the world class Paul Simon in Dublin

Legendary Songwriter, Recording Artist and Performer PAUL SIMON is coming to the RDS, Dublin on Friday 13th July as part of his “Homeward Bound Farewell Tour”.

Join Highland Radio on a fantastic trip to enjoy an historic evening of career-spanning hits and timeless classics.

Paul will be joined by James Taylor & Bonnie Raitt, making this a night not to be missed.

The trip includes luxury travel & overnight accommodation at the 4-Star Skylon Hotel in Dublin City Centre.

Price Per Person is €280.00 and a Deposit of €100.00 will secure your place. To book click link below.