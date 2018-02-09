Harps to play Mayo and Cockhill go to Galway in EA Sports Cup

The first round draw for the EA Sports Cup was made this afternoon.

Finn Harps will host the Mayo League in Ballybofey on Monday 5th March. That game comes just three days after their opening First Division league game away to Drogheda United.

Ulster Senior League Champions Cockhill Celtic are also in Pool 2 and must go to Eamon Deacy Park to take on Galway United.

Derry City and Sligo Rovers get byes into the second round.

Bohemians, who are three times winners of the competition, will take on Cabinteely, Bray Wanderers face off against Shelbourne, and Wexford meet Cobh Ramblers in the games involving two SSE Airtricity League sides.

There are also two other other non-league teams in contention as UCC travel to the RSC to take on Waterford and Drogheda United prepare for St Mochta’s.

EA SPORTS Cup – First Round Draw

Pool 1: Waterford v UCC (19:45), Wexford v Cobh Ramblers (8:00). Byes: Cork City, Limerick.

Pool 2: Finn Harps v Mayo League (19:45), Galway United v Cockhill Celtic (19:45). Byes: Derry City, Sligo Rovers

Pool 3: Bray Wanderers v Shelbourne (19:45), Drogheda United v St Mochta’s (19:45). Byes: Dundalk, St Patrick’s Athletic

Pool 4: Athlone Town v UCD (19:45), Bohemians v Cabinteely (19:45). Byes: Longford Town, Shamrock Rovers