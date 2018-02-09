Dublin v Donegal Preview – Eamon McGee on the Donegal positives

2012 All Ireland winner Eamon McGee says the signs are positive within the young Donegal side this year and if they want to continue to learn, Division One is the place to be.

Donegal were unlucky in the opening two games of the National Football League losing by just a point to Kerry and Galway. Their third installment is against the All Ireland champions Dublin in Croke Park this weekend.

They are already chasing the sides above them and would require a win in the coming games to stand any chance of remaining in the top flight.

Speaking with Highland’s Oisin Kelly, Eamon feels Saturday’s game is the right venue and against the right team to continuing that learning process…

Dublin v Donegal will be LIVE on Highland Radio this Saturday across the north west on air and online at www.highlandradio.com in association with Brian McCormick Sports and Leisure Letterkenny. Join the Highland team of Oisin Kelly and Brendan Devenney from 6.45pm for full live match coverage.