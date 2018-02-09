Dublin v Donegal – LIVE on Highland

Donegal return to Croke Park this Saturday evening to take on Dublin in their third fixture of the year in Division One of the Allianz League.

It’s very much contrasting starts to their respective campaigns, Donegal lost their opening two games to Galway and Kerry while the All Ireland Champions beat Tyrone and Kildare.

Dublin v Donegal will be LIVE on Highland Radio this Saturday across the north west on air and online at www.highlandradio.com in association with Brian McCormick Sports and Leisure Letterkenny.

Join the Highland team of Oisin Kelly and Brendan Devenney from 6.45pm for full live match coverage.

