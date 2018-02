Enterprise and Employment Minister Heather Humphries says Donegal has seen a substantial increase in IDA and Enterprise Ireland backed jobs since 2012.

Ms Humphries told the Dail that 70% of new jobs come from growth within existing companies, and it’s clear that is happening in Donegal.

Minister Humphries was speaking in response to questions from Donegal Deputy Charlie Mc Conalogue, who pointed out that of over 630 IDA backed site visits last year, only two came to Donegal…………