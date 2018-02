Brennan and Meyler to start in Kildare for Tyrone

Tyrone Manager Mickey Harte has made two changes to his staring line up for Sunday’s trip to Newbridge to play Kildare in Division One of the National Football League.

Trillick’s Rory Brennan is named at centre half back while Conor Meyler of Omagh is named in the half forward line.

Richard Donnelly and Aidan McCrory are the players to miss out in the 15.

Tyrone are still looking for their first win in Division One having lost their opening two games to Galway and Dublin.

The Tyrone lie up to take on Kildare in Newbridge on Sunday.