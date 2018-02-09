Breaking: Emergency services attending crash near Kilmacrennan

Emergency services are currently attending the scene of a two vehicle collision on the main Letterkenny to Kilmacrennan road.

The crash between a tractor and a van happened between the townlands of llistrin and Gortnavern at around 7.30 this morning.

Gardai have confirmed that the road is currently closed with diversions in place.

A number of people have been injured although details of the extent of their injuries are not yet known.

Motorists are being advised to approach the area with caution and allow extra time for your journey.