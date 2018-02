ShopLK Letterkenny has reached another milestone with sales hitting a record €1.5m over the Christmas period.

Letterkenny Chamber created the ShopLK brand in 2004 and added the Vouchers in 2006.

Since then, sales have increased year on year.

Christmas sales increased by 16% and with sales from 1st November 2017 to 24th January amounting to over €1.5m with over 9,300 gift cards purchased.

Letterkenny Chambers CEO is Toni Forrester: