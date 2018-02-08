Man sustains ‘life changing injuries’ during vicious assault

Police in Derry have reissued an appeal for information following a serious assault that took place in the Chapel Road area on Sunday, December 30, 2017.

It was reported that sometime between 1:00am and 1:30am, a 37-year-old man was attacked by three males at the junction of Chapel Road and Margaret Street, suffering injuries to his head, face and ribs which resulted in being life-changing.

A passing taxi driver stopped to assist the man and helped him home.

In a statement, Constable Robb said that they are appealing to this taxi driver, and to anyone else with information or who may have witnessed the incident, to contact police at Strand Road Police Station on 101 quoting.