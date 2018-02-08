Man stabbed during break in at Letterkenny apartment

Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating after a man was stabbed overnight.
The incident happened at approximately 11pm last night at an apartment at Fortwell Court, located near Lower Main Street.
A man in his late 50s received a stab wound to the leg when a number on men broke into the apartment.
The injured man was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital with non life threatening injuries.
The premises is sealed off and a forensic examination of the area is underway.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda station on 074 916 7100