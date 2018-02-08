Fears growing that someone will be killed on Lenamore road

There are genuine fears that someone will be killed on the Lenamore road if safety measures are not implemented.

The road, situated on the border between Donegal and Derry carries huge volumes of traffic on a daily basis however it’s claimed that hidden dips on the stretch have led to numerous minor crashes.

Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District Cllr. Jack Murray met with Derry Cllr. Sandra Duffy yesterday to discuss the issue.

He’s confident that both councils can work together to find a solution: