Dublin v Donegal Preview – Declan Bonner

Donegal Manager Declan Bonner feels there’s no place better than Croke Park to learn your craft.

He takes his young side to face the All Ireland champions Dublin in their third game of their Division One league campaign on Saturday night.

Donegal go into the tie of the back of two one point defeats to Kerry and Galway.

Speaking with Oisin Kelly, Declan wants to see an improved performance…

Dublin v Donegal will be LIVE on Highland Radio this Saturday across the north west on air and online at www.highlandradio.com in association with Brian McCormick Sports and Leisure Letterkenny. Join the Highland team of Oisin Kelly and Brendan Devenney from 6.45pm for full live match coverage.