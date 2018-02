Met Eireann is warning that temperatures are set to plunge this evening, forecasting snow, frost and ice for Donegal and throughout the country.

A Status Yellow snow-ice warning has been issued, beginning at 9pm tonight until 9am tomorrow morning.

Scattered snow showers are forecast, with accumulation of less than 3cm.

Showers are set to be more frequent in the west and north of the country.

Meanwhile, Donegal County Council has said that all routes are to be gritted from 7pm this evening: