Concern expressed over wall in Greencastle

Concern is being expressed following the construction of a wall extending onto the road at Battery Brae, on the road from Greencastle to Shrove.

Donegal County Council is investigating the emergence of the wall in recent days, just weeks after another nearby wall was removed to improve safety in the area.

Local councillor Martin Farren believes the wall may be linked to ongoing issues over land ownership, and is calling on those who have ordered the building of the wall to consider the impact it is having on the area.

He was speaking on the Nine ’til Noon Show……