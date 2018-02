Údarás na Gaeltachta has today announced its support for two new marketing positions to enhance strategic tourism projects in Gaoth Dobhair and Dunlewey.

The creation and funding of the new positions for Amharclann Gaoth Dobhair and the Dunlewey Centre will benefit tourism in the region through marketing, publicity, the creation of holiday packages and the overall enhancement of tourism facilities in the area.

CEO of Údaras na Gaeltachta is Michéal Ó hEanaigh: