Searches ongoing in Strabane and Derry for missing persons

Searches are continuing in Strabane for Lesley McHugh who has been missing for over a month.
The 69 year-old in described as 5’6 in height, of a slim build with brown hair and was last in contact with her family on the evening of Saturday 6th January.
Meanwhile, in Derry, searches are ongoing for 27 year-old Michael McGinley, missing since 21st January.
He is approximately 5’5 in height, of a thin build with dirty fair hair and is believed to be wearing a dark hooded top and jeans.
Police and the family of both are appealing to anyone who has any information to come forward.
Mourne River Search and Rescue are advising those who are engaging with the searches to adhere to the following guidance:
- Never search alone, make sure there are at least 2, ideally 3 in the search team
- Carry a mobile phone and make sure it is fully charged
- Be careful when walking along the river’s edge. DO NOT enter the water under any circumstances – Please leave this to the people who are trained to do so
- If you find anything such as personal effects or items of clothing that you think may be connected to the search, please contact the PSNI on 101 who will in turn, arrange to have the item retrieved. Please do not touch it
- Wear warm waterproof clothing as the weather can change very quickly. It is a good idea to wear something Hi-Vis so you can easily attract attention to yourself
- If searching at night make sure you carry a torch both to see where you are going and to signal for help with if you get into difficulty
- Always let someone know where you plan to search and an estimated time you expect to return home