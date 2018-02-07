Searches ongoing in Strabane and Derry for missing persons

Searches are continuing in Strabane for Lesley McHugh who has been missing for over a month.

The 69 year-old in described as 5’6 in height, of a slim build with brown hair and was last in contact with her family on the evening of Saturday 6th January.

Meanwhile, in Derry, searches are ongoing for 27 year-old Michael McGinley, missing since 21st January.

He is approximately 5’5 in height, of a thin build with dirty fair hair and is believed to be wearing a dark hooded top and jeans.

Police and the family of both are appealing to anyone who has any information to come forward.

Mourne River Search and Rescue are advising those who are engaging with the searches to adhere to the following guidance: