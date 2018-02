Police in Derry are investigating a report of a hit and run on the Racecourse Road close to the junction of St Brigid’s Avenue on Friday last.

At approximately 6.55, a female pedestrian was crossing the road when she was struck by a dark coloured 4×4 sized vehicle. She attended hospital for treatment to her injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

Witnesses are asked to contact Strand Road PSNI station or the Crimestoppers service.